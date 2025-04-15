Adorni to resign as Milei's spokesman

15th Tuesday, April 2025 - 10:49 UTC Full article

Adorni is running in the May 18 elections for a seat on the Buenos Aires City's Legislature

Argentina’s Presidential Spokesman, Manuel Adorni, admitted he would be leaving his position after participating in next month's elections in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, where he will be running for a Legislature seat on behalf of the ruling La Libertad Avanza (LLA). Hence, he will resign his Casa Rosada position on Dec. 9, 2025.

Adorni downplayed campaign incompatibility objections raised by the Civic Coalition's federal Congresswoman Paula Oliveto -who wanted him to leave his post earlier- and insisted he was the only candidate who could defeat Kirchnerism in the country's capital.

Adorni also criticized former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) party, which he described as “obsolete” and “dissolving.” He also compared it to outdated technology while praising President Javier Milei’s modern approach.

Regarding a recent 3.7% inflation spike in March, Adorni insisted that inflation was “doomed to die” due to the government’s monetary control.

”I am the one who will continue the model of President (Javier) Milei in the City of Buenos Aires and the only one who can beat Kirchnerism is me,“ he said in an interview with DNEWS.

Asked about the country's economy, he replied that ”what we are doing is the right thing“ because the movie ends well. While inflation's death certificate has already been drafted, it only needs a date on it, Adorni also argued. ”Nobody can deny that 3.7 is a higher number than we would have liked, but inflation is dead because, for us, it is a strictly monetary issue, and we have the monetary situation absolutely under control.”