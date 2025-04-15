Brazilians buy less food due to inflation, Datafolha study finds

In this scenario, Lula's popularity is waning down

A Datafolha survey published Sunday revealed that 58% of Brazilians have reduced food purchases due to rising inflation, which hit 5.48% annually by March 2025. When measured amongst the poorest strata of society (people with an income of up to two minimum wages), 67% were forced to adopt contingency measures.

To cope, 80% have changed habits, like eating out less (61%), switching to cheaper coffee (50%), or cutting water, electricity, and gas use (50%). Other measures include seeking extra income (47%), reducing medicine purchases (36%), skipping debt and bill payments (32%), and raising concerns about rising defaults.

Inflation, driven by sharp price increases in tomatoes (22.55%), eggs (13.13%), and coffee (8.14%), was blamed on the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva government by 54% of respondents. However, climate issues, international conflicts, and farmers also share part of the responsibility.

Lula’s approval rose to 29%, but disapproval remains higher at 38%, with food inflation eroding his popularity. Government efforts like import tax exemptions have had a limited impact so far. In addition, 55% of interviewees said the country's economic situation has worsened in recent months - ten points more than at the end of 2023. This is the first time in Lula's third term that this negative perception has reached the majority of the population. Only 14% of respondents clear the government of any responsibility. Even among Lula's declared voters, 72% recognize some responsibility on the part of the president for the rise in food prices. Among lower-income Brazilians, 55% blame the government, and 54% blame farmers. Among the richest, there is more weight given to international factors: 40% blame wars and 36% the crisis in the USA.

Also, according to the Datafolha survey, one in four Brazilians (25%) said they had less food than they needed at home. For 6 out of 10, the amount is sufficient, while only 13% said it was more than necessary. The rise in inflation in the food group was mainly driven by the rise in tomatoes (22.55%), hens' eggs (13.13%), and ground coffee (8.14%). Over 12 months, inflation for these items was 0.13%, 19.52%, and 77.78%, respectively.

In March this year, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose by 0.56%, and the food and beverages group rose by 1.17%, pushing inflation upwards. Additionally, 36% of Brazilians cut down on the purchase of medicines, 32% stopped paying debts, and 26% left basic household bills unpaid.

For the survey, Datafolha interviewed 3,054 people aged 16 or over in 172 municipalities between April 1st and 3rd. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.