Brexit fishing row risks shutting UK out of EU defense plans

15th Tuesday, April 2025 - 20:37 UTC Full article

UK and France jets teamed up for a surveillance mission over the Black Sea

A post-Brexit row over fishing quotas could have serious consequences for the UK's future in European defense. In the run-up to a major UK-EU summit in London next month tensions are rising – not over weapons but fish, reports Forces.net.

Several EU member states, notably France, are reportedly demanding long-term access to UK fishing waters as a precondition for deeper defense collaboration.

When Britain left the European Union, it also exited the Common Fisheries Policy, ending the system that allowed EU vessels to fish freely across shared waters. The UK reclaimed full control over its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), stretching up to 200 nautical miles from its shores

To avoid immediate chaos, a temporary post-Brexit agreement was struck, allowing EU boats continued access to UK waters.

That deal is set to expire next summer and, after that, the UK could theoretically block all EU fishing.

That's caused alarm in countries like France, Belgium and the Netherlands, where coastal communities depend heavily on UK waters for their fishing industries.

The EU has launched an ambitious military-industrial initiative: the European Defense Industrial Strategy, a €150bn plan to strengthen Europe's defense sector, boost tech innovation and reduce reliance on the US.

The UK has a lot to gain from being part of it. But without a formal agreement, Britain could be shut out, losing both funding and influence over Europe's defense direction.

At a time when the threat from Russia is sharpening and transatlantic ties could become less predictable, regaining a seat at the EU defense table is strategically vital for the UK.