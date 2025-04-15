Falklands, new Banking Services Expanded to the Falkland Islands by Lloyds Bank

It is anticipated that the account opening process will take between 15 to 20 days

New personal banking opportunities with a major UK bank are now available for Falkland Islands residents. As part of their Overseas Territories strategy, Lloyds Bank has announced that the Falkland Islands have been added to the list of countries where individuals are able to apply for one of their International Current Accounts and/or Savings Accounts.

It is anticipated that the account opening process will take between 15 to 20 days. This timeline allows Lloyds Bank to conduct necessary due diligence and Know Your Client checks, ensuring that all applications meet the bank’s compliance standards.

It should be noted that while the Falkland Islands Government is pleased that individuals have the opportunity to apply for and obtain a Lloyds Bank International account to supplement already available financial products from providers such as Standard Chartered Bank and Wise, this is not a government supported banking service and is solely provided by Lloyds Bank.

How to Apply:

Full details of the criteria for opening an account and how to apply for one can be found via the Lloyds Bank International Banking site shown below:

https://www.lloydsbank.com/international.html

Any queries regarding opening an account, or issues with the application process will need to be sent through to Lloyds Bank using the email below: Tony Lopes (Crown Dependencies – International Private Banking) - Tony.Lopes@Lloydsbanking.com