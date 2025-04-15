Maduro says Ecuadorean elections “a horrendous fraud”

Maduro said the Venezuelan opposition was behind the events in Ecuador

Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, who remained in power following controversial elections that the opposition claims to have won, said Sunday's polls in Ecuador, where Daniel Noboa was reelected with 55.64% of the vote, were a “horrendous fraud.” The Chavista leader urged Ecuadorians to resist and defend their sovereignty.

Maduro insisted that the Venezuelan opposition group Súmate, linked to Maria Corina Machado, was behind such an operation with US imperialist support to impose a colonialist agenda. He referred to Noboa as a “dictator” and warned of a US-led geopolitical threat to enforce global hegemony, including through a tariff war.

“This fact reflects a strategy to consolidate external interests in the region, affecting the sovereignty of our brother countries,” insisted Maduro, who assured that “as they have done in Ecuador with a horrendous fraud to impose a colonialist project and to politically, militarily and economically dominate a nation that was made independent by Bolivar.” He added that “they intend to impose a military hegemony threatening with bombings and invasions as never seen before,” Maduro said in an appearance broadcast by the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

“It was Súmate, the organization of María Corina Machado that set up the rotten fraud in Ecuador financed by imperialism,” he further mentioned while warning that this fascist right-wing movement was “an expert in psychological warfare and electoral swindles”.

He also warned that the world was “in a moment of great geopolitical threat for humanity” when “they are trying to impose, by force, the absolute hegemony of a single empire, the empire of the United States.”

However, he stated that “the world is different” and “the cause of the peoples” who want independence and who “will never surrender the noble, historic cause of the global south” will prevail.

On the other hand, Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia congratulated Noboa, viewing his victory as a democratic success. Noboa recognizes González Urrutia as Venezuela's legitimate president.

“Ecuador won, the Americas won, freedom and democracy won,” Machado posted on X while Gonzalez Urrutia congratulated the banana businessman “for his indisputable victory.”