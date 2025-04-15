Milei's Argentina closes ranks with Trump's US

Argentine President Javier Milei met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at Casa Rosada to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on a potential trade agreement aligned with US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs proposal.

Milei emphasized that such an agreement would benefit both nations by improving access to goods and services and reiterated Argentina’s alignment with the U.S., highlighting shared values of freedom and private property.

“We understand the reciprocal tariffs proposal drafted by President Donald Trump and we are ready to sign a trade agreement along those lines that will undoubtedly benefit both the United States and Argentina, because greater trade integration means nothing more and nothing less, that the citizens of both nations can access better quality goods and services, at a better price,” Milei stressed.

Milei highlighted the support of the US official in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank “so that Argentina could access this financing that has been the basis to be able to mark a historic day in the history of the country, which is the exit of the stocks and lays the foundations of the great Argentina.”

“Argentina and the US share a great affinity, both nations are daughters of the western civilization, standard bearer of the fundamental rights to life, freedom and private property and both of us also belong to the new world, to the young American continent which has its own qualities,” the Libertarian leader highlighted.

Bessent praised Milei’s bold economic reforms, including the recent end to exchange rate controls and a new US$ 20 billion International Monetary Fund loan, which would corroborate Washington's support for Argentina’s economic turnaround.

“There was a man who recognized that the state was not the solution, but the problem. A man who had the courage to stand up for Argentina against the establishment. And that man is here with me today,” Bessent stressed.

”Thanks to President Milei's bold agenda, we see signs of a historic turnaround. The private sector is re-entering the scene, while the public sector is receding (...). But this change will only last if Argentina's friends support it. That is why we in the United States are proud to have supported the program with the IMF,“ he added.

”I was excited to make this trip to kick off the first formal talks on reciprocal trade between our countries. In addition, I have come to convey the optimism we feel in the United States about this new Argentina,” said Bessent, reading the statement at Casa Rosada.