PAHO insists on the importance of universal access to care

15th Tuesday, April 2025 - 18:53 UTC Full article

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) released a report Tuesday warning about the need to bolster public health capacities to ensure universal health access, equity, and resilience against challenges like Covid-19. The “Implementation of the Essential Public Health Functions in the Americas: Evaluation and Strengthening of Capacities” study was based on evaluations in 14 countries between 2021 and 2023.

Evaluated countries showed moderate Essential Public Health Functions (EPHF), which included health surveillance, policy development, and equitable care access, with Latin America outperforming the Caribbean. Challenges include fragmented systems, insufficient funding, limited human resources, and weak data systems, which hindered health monitoring and coordination.

“By prioritizing the EPHF, countries can significantly improve the capacities of their health systems to respond to the needs of populations and achieve more equitable and effective outcomes,” said PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa. “This not only strengthens the capacity to respond to emergencies but also ensures a solid foundation for addressing long-term health challenges,” he added.

Countries with stronger EPHF implementation were better prepared for Covid-19, highlighting their role in crisis response. Additionally, 10 of these 14 countries (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Jamaica, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Suriname) used evaluations to create strategic plans, but regional compliance remained below 60%.

After these findings, the PAHO recommended an increased investment in human resources and IT for health data, integrated data platforms for better monitoring and planning, and enhanced intersectoral collaboration and health governance for inclusive policies.

In 2024, a 10-year plan (2024–2034) was approved, integrating EPHF with primary health care to transform health systems, address diseases, and tackle social determinants.

PAHO will provide technical support and create a regional network to foster collaboration, share solutions, and build resilient, equitable health systems.

In short, strengthening EPHF is critical for resilient and equitable health systems in the Americas. PAHO calls for sustained investment, better data systems, and regional cooperation to address gaps and prepare for future health challenges.