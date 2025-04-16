Paraguay's GDP projections revised upwards

The Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) has revised its 2025 GDP growth forecast upward from 3.8% to 4.0%, driven by stronger-than-expected economic activity in early 2025, BCP Chief Economist César Yunis explained. To reach these conclusions, the following issues were taken into consideration:
Services Sector: Growth forecast increased from 3.4% to 4.0%, fueled by commerce, financial intermediation, household services, and hospitality.
Secondary Sector: Construction growth revised up from 4.3% to 4.9% due to increased public and private works. Electricity, water, and manufacturing projections remain unchanged.
Primary Sector: Agriculture growth downgraded from 2.0% to 0.6% due to lower soybean production from adverse weather. But on a brighter note, livestock growth went up to 2.3% from 0.3%, supported by strong external demand.
Agriculture and Binational companies excluded, Paraguay's GDP is projected to reach 4.0%, up 0.4 points from the prior estimate, while inflation would rise to 3.8% from 3.7%, slightly above the 3.5% target, due to temporary increases in fruit, vegetable, and durable goods prices. Underlying inflation remains stable, with the monetary policy rate unchanged at 6%.
Paraguayan analysts also foresee that an improved outlook in Argentina -from 4.0% to 4.5%- could lead to increasing exports, somehow offsetting dwindling global growth projections from 3.1% to 2.9% amid trade tensions. However, the soybean complex is anticipated to underperform compared to broader economic growth due to adverse weather conditions, leading to a downward revision in agriculture growth from 2.0% to 0.6%. Export expansion is also expected to slow to 3.0%, reflecting a 5-point drop caused by reduced grain shipments. Despite a 4.3% year-on-year decline in the agricultural sector during Q4 2024, the year ended with a 2.8% overall growth, driven by increased production of soybeans, wheat, rice, cotton, and yerba mate, though corn production saw a decline.
Private consumption growth was revised to 4.3% from 3.6%, and gross fixed capital formation to 4.5% from 3.9%, reflecting stronger domestic demand.
Despite agricultural challenges, non-agricultural sectors and consumption drive the optimistic outlook, though inflation is slightly higher than targeted. Economy Minister Carlos Fernández Valdovinos had already projected a 4% expansion for 2025 in a recent interview.
