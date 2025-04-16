UK’s advert watchdog bans publicity on Brazilian style Miss Bumbum culture competition

16th Wednesday, April 2025 - 22:39 UTC Full article

Brazilians believe well-formed firm buttocks are part of natural body’s beauty and even promote an annual national a Miss Bumbum (meaning “Miss Butt”) competition

UK’s Advertising Standards Authority, ASA, watchdog has banned adverts from six companies selling liquid Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs), for trivializing the risks and exploiting women's insecurities around body image, reports BBC.

All of them appeared on Facebook or Instagram and used time-limited deals to “irresponsibly pressurize” customers into booking, according to ASA.

One ad, for example, tried to entice customers with an “exclusive opportunity” to get a “perfect peachy look”.

Liquid BBLs involve injecting filler into the buttocks to lift them and make them look bigger or rounded. ASA argues that because of the risks involved, cosmetic surgery should be portrayed as a decision that needs time and thought, rather than urgency to book quickly and grab a deal.

Clinics must be socially responsible and should not trivialise procedures or play on consumers' insecurities, it says.

One ad said: “Get the curves and contours you've always wanted with our safe and effective body filler treatments. Feel confident every step of the way! Safe, proven, and beautifully natural results.” Another claimed a 0% infection rate at its sterile clinic, with minimal pain.

The ASA says liquid BBLs would carry some level of risk to the patient, such as infections. Adding, “Marketers must not suggest that happiness or wellbeing depends on conforming to a particular body shape or physical appearance.”

The advertising watchdog says it has been using AI to proactively search for online ads that might break the rules.

Three of the clinics involved, Beautyjenics, Bomb Doll Aesthetics and Ccskinlondondubai -did not respond to the ASA's inquiries. But Rejuvenate Clinics said it has reviewed ASA guidance and will remove all references to time-limited offers and state in ads that the surgery is carried out by a medical professional with ultrasound, to minimize risks and enhance safety.

Brazilians with their tropical sunny climate and beaches and Carnival festivities believe well-formed firm buttocks are part of natural body’s beauty and even promote a national a Miss Bumbum (meaning “Miss Butt”) competition is an annual beauty pageant that celebrates and awards the country's best buttocks.

The competition features contestants representing each of Brazil's 27 states, with the winner receiving 50,000 Brazilian reais (US$ 10.0000) in endorsement deals and becoming a national celebrity. The event is broadcast by Brazilian television network RedeTV!.

It is also true that in Brazil there have been numerous claims of clinics not complying with the necessary sanitary and health requirements.