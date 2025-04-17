Emergency declared in Colombia as yellow fever cases soar

17th Thursday, April 2025 - 18:36 UTC Full article

“The strategy is focused on mass vaccination,” Alfonso explained

Colombia has declared a state of emergency due to a yellow fever outbreak, with 74 cases and 34 deaths reported. The virus, transmitted by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, has spread beyond typical risk areas like the Amazon, Catatumbo, and Chocó, affecting regions such as Tolima, where cases rose from 4 to 22 since September 2024.

President Gustavo Petro attributes the surge to climate change, enabling mosquitoes to reach higher altitudes and urban areas, including Bogotá.

The government has mobilized over 80,000 health workers, focusing on mass vaccination starting at 9 months of age, with nearly 8,000 elderly vaccinated.

Colombia has sufficient vaccine supplies, and travelers must present immunization cards. The CDC has issued a level 2 alert for parts of South America, recommending vaccination for travelers to affected regions.

Yellow fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic disease, endemic in tropical areas of Central and South America, such as Colombia. It can cause fever, muscle pain, headache, or nausea and, in the most serious cases, kidney problems, bleeding, and even death.

”I am going to decree an economic emergency, after the health emergency (...) We are once again facing a virus. It is the yellow fever virus unleashed by the female mosquito called Aedes Aegypti,“ announced on X on Tuesday.

”The rising heat in the atmosphere now causes the mosquito to climb the mountains, pass the páramos, and can penetrate the cities, including Bogota,“ he added.

Colombian Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso said that 74 cases of the disease have been detected, of which 34 have resulted in death. In addition, the virus has spread beyond the regions usually considered at risk, such as the Amazon, Catatumbo, and Choco, ”which makes it a threat to more communities,“ Alfonso also pointed out.

”The most critical situation is in the department of Tolima, where, since September 2024, it went from four to 22 detected points,“ he added through a statement.

”The strategy is focused on mass vaccination, starting at 9 months of age. To date, almost 8,000 people over 70 years of age have been vaccinated,” Alfonso further explained.

The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised to level 2 the yellow fever alert for South America and recommended vaccination for those traveling to certain regions of Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru.