Milei takes heavy flak in Bolivia for remarks alongside Bessent

17th Thursday, April 2025 - 10:41 UTC

Milei forgot to mention “the deep social crises, the growing inequality, and the institutional violence that exist in their own territories,” Bolivia's Foreign Ministry stressed

The Bolivian Government of President Luis Arce Catacora criticized Argentine ruler Javier Milei for his verbal attack on Latin American and Caribbean regional integration. During a press conference on Monday in Casa Rosada alongside US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the Libertarian leader criticized Bolivia's socialist economic model under the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS).

In this scenario, Bolivia's Foreign Ministry rejected Milei's remarks as intrusive, defending their sovereignly elected model that generates surpluses and social justice. In addition, Bolivian social leader Adalberto Ticona accused Milei of undermining Bolivia's sovereignty and dignity, likening his rhetoric to Donald Trump's and criticizing capitalism for perpetuating poverty.

Tensions are heightened by strained bilateral relations, including Argentina's new medical fees for Bolivians and a border fence. Despite historical and cultural ties, Bolivia emphasized respectful international relations based on self-determination and dialogue, rejecting Milei's confrontational approach.

”As a result of socialist policies hidden under a merely rhetorical nationalism, many of those countries ended up destroyed (...), like Bolivia, which has also found the material limit of its socialist model and is gradually deteriorating,“ Milei said.

”It is paradoxical that those who issue adjectives about other countries omit to refer to the deep social crises, the growing inequality, and the institutional violence that exist in their own territories,“ the Bolivian Foreign Ministry replied in a statement.

”In the face of the discursive offensive that promotes disqualification and confrontation, we reaffirm the commitment of the Plurinational State to a political and economic model that has been sovereignly elected, which has shown that it generates surpluses and distributes wealth for the benefit of the vast majorities and seeks to build social justice with dignity,” the document went on.

Ticona, leader of the Single Trade Union Confederation of Bolivian Peasant Workers (CSUTCB), told Sputnik that the Argentine president “hates the fact that the poor can make decisions and exercise their right to decide the destiny of their country.” In his view, Milei's statements constitute “an intrusion on sovereignty and national dignity. He has nothing to say or base his opinion on regarding the economic model and the political system of a country. The sovereignty of a country is respected.”

Milei intends to emulate “his boss, Donald Trump, that is why he is committing [slips]. This way of doing politics is part of a process of dehumanization that can be observed worldwide,” Ticona added.

“Bolivia will continue to advocate international relations based on respect for the self-determination of peoples, constructive dialogue, without tutelage or provocations,” the Foreign Ministry also noted.