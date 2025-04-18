Belize to tighten airport security following hijack attempt

Following an attempted hijacking on a Tropic Air flight last Thursday, where a passenger assaulted the pilot and tried to seize control, Belize is implementing stricter aviation security measures. The flight from Corozal to San Pedro operated by a Tropic Air Cessna Grand Caravan EX, registered as V3-HIG, carrying 15 passengers and 2 crew members, made an emergency landing in Belize City after nearly two hours. The hijacker was gunned down, and the pilot and two passengers were injured but are stable.

Despite Belize’s strong air safety record (over 120,000 domestic flights annually without major incidents), Thursday's case exposed vulnerabilities in airport security. Hence, the Belize Airports Authority (BAA) and Civil Aviation Department announced enhanced protocols, including passenger and baggage screening, increased police presence, and collaboration with airport security firms.

These measures, in development since January, aim to align municipal airstrips with international standards and will roll out in phases.

Former BAA General Manager Thea Garcia-Ramirez noted that security upgrades, such as bag checks and scanning equipment, may increase costs and require earlier passenger arrivals, potentially facing public pushback. “I know that there will be more security features. It’s always a bit of a pushback because, of course, that might entail costs. Again to the visitors, to the people that use those aerodromes, and also in terms of time, because to go through security screening, you won’t be able to board a flight if you come five minutes ahead of the flight, and that I believe will now become a thing of the past,” she explained.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams emphasized that the incident will prompt discussions at the National Security Council to address local flight security gaps, particularly at smaller airstrips lacking rigorous checks. While police patrols have increased at airstrips, comprehensive security measures are still under consideration.

The BAA praised the swift response of law enforcement and emergency services and reassured the public that safety remains a priority.

“I am sure this is going to be something that is going to be discussed intensely at the next National Security Council meeting. I know we have commenced dialogue in terms of looking at our local flight security. The time has come for us to look at it more indepthly, and see what adjustments can be made. I’m sure that there’s going to be input from the airport authority in this respect, so it’s a matter more for the National Security Council to determine what is going to be done moving forward,” he pointed out. Maybe the time has come that we look in that direction to ensure that we have security measures at every airstrip once it is used for commercial purpose,” he further noted.

