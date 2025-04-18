Epidemic protocols enacted in Argentine Patagonia after 2 hantavirus deaths

Contagion happens through contact with rodents, but also between humans

Two deaths from hantavirus in Argentine Patagonia, one in San Martín de los Andes, in the province of Neuquén, and another near Epuyén, in the province of Chubut, have raised alarms among health authorities, leading to the isolation of the victims' close contacts while upping preventive measures.

In Neuquén, Oscar Fabián Tripailaf, a 38-year-old man, died on April 17 after showing symptoms on April 8. Ten people who had close contact with him are under 45-day isolation and monitoring. In Epuyén, a 30-year-old woman from El Bolsón died at home, leading to the isolation of six contacts, including her partner, across Chubut and Río Negro.

Hantavirus, an acute viral disease, is primarily spread by inhaling particles from rodent urine, feces, or saliva, though person-to-person transmission is possible in early stages.

Authorities suspect environmental contamination in Tripailaf’s case, as no direct rodent contact was confirmed. The woman’s frequent travel to El Bolsón expanded the contact-tracing operation.

The deaths, occurring within a week, have heightened fears of a new outbreak, especially in Epuyén, where a 2018 outbreak killed 11 people.

Health officials are reinforcing vigilance, urging residents to seek medical attention for symptoms, and implementing epidemiological protocols to contain the virus.

San Martín de los Andes' Ramón Carrillo Hospital Director Rita Martín confirmed that ten people who were with Oscar Fabián Tripailaf in his last hours will be at that facility under surveillance for 45 days. Tripailaf's potential direct contact with a rodent has not been established so far. He began to show hantavirus symptoms on April 8, when he was admitted to the Ramón Carrillo Hospital, where he died on April 16.

After a 30-year-old woman died in El Pedregoso, near Epuyén, Chubut authorities started an operation to locate the people who were in contact with her. She traveled frequently to El Bolsón, in the Province of Río Negro, where she was from, so the search will include that area. Meanwhile, her partner has already been isolated as a precaution.

A close contact is someone who has shared a closed space for long periods of time, such as cohabitants or coworkers.

El Bolsón Mayor José Contreras confirmed that local authorities had activated the preventive isolation protocol with the victim's family. Thus, six people who had contact with the woman remain isolated.

“In the first stages, between the first day and the second day, there is inter-human contagion,” Infectiologist Hugo Pizzi explained.