Falklands: consultation on ceremonial Governor's uniform, tradition or modernity?

18th Friday, April 2025 - 10:50 UTC Full article

Her Excellency The Governor, Alison Blake CMG, wearing her ceremonial uniform



The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is seeking public views on whether or not to continue the use of the ceremonial uniform of the Governor. This consultation seeks to get a sense of the view of the public in regards to the use of a ceremonial gubernatorial uniform. The response period closes Sunday 20th April.

While it represents long-standing traditions associated with the role, there are differing views on whether the uniform remains relevant in a modern Falkland Islands. The current uniform is worn by Governors at a number of ceremonial events: Liberation Day, The Monarch's Birthday, and Remembrance Sunday.

The Governor's uniform falls under the tradition of British court uniforms, and the Falkland Islands ceremonial gubernatorial uniform is in the style of a British Governor-General Uniform: a plain blue coat; scarlet collar and cuffs (embroidered in silver); silver epaulettes, trimmings, and aiguillette; white gloves; and a hat plumed with real swan feathers to represent The Monarchy.

The ceremonial uniform also includes a Mameluke sword (historically derived from rulers of Egypt) which has been passed down from one governor to the next since the 1990s.

Since 2001 it has been policy of the relationship between British Overseas Territories and the United Kingdom that territories wishing their Governors to keep their ceremonial uniforms pay for them themselves.

British Overseas Territories which maintain a ceremonial gubernatorial uniform: Bermuda and The Falkland Islands.

British Overseas Territories which no longer use a Gubernatorial uniform: Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, St Helena.

Some identified differing views include:

• In favour: The uniform of The Governor represents long-standing traditions associated with the status of the Falklands as part of the British global family.

• Against: Only one clothing company in London provides the unique uniform, which is made-to-measure for each Governor, and costs approximately £15,000 to £20,000 to be made, and is paid for by the Falkland Islands Government.

• In favour: The uniform differentiates between the more ceremonial role of the Governor and the decision-making role of elected members.

• Against: The uniform has colonial connotations and is sometimes interpreted to represent the Falklands as a colony in a manner not in keeping with the modern Falkland Islands.

• In favour: Ceremonial traditions are sometimes valued as part of the Islands' cultural identity and can be visually striking for public occasions, media, and tourism.

• Against: The uniform is worn at a smaller number of occasions today and may be considered a costly investment for limited ceremonial use.