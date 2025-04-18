Paraguayan corn exports boosted by Brazilian demand

Brazil upped demand after breaking records slaughtering farm animals whose feed has corn as a fundamental ingredient

Between January and March 2025, Paraguayan corn exports rose by 84,000 tons compared to the same period in 2024, generating US$ 69 million in foreign currency, a US$ 15 million increase.

The surge was driven by heightened demand from Brazil, Paraguay’s primary market (91% of shipments), fueled by record livestock slaughter (cattle, poultry, pigs) relying on corn-based feed and Brazil’s 24 ethanol plants using corn as a raw material. Improved prices in Brazil, despite a drop in Chicago market prices, also contributed. However, 2024 harvest exports (June 2024–March 2025) total 1.8 million tons, down 1.3 million tons from the previous season.

Other markets include Uruguay (7%), Senegal, Cameroon, and Chile (2%). Exports were mostly by land, with some nautical shipments to Senegal and Cameroon.

Agrofértil leads exporters with a 19% share, followed by LAR (15%), C. Vale (10%), and others, with 71 companies involved.

“Given this increase in demand, there was an improvement in the prices paid in that market during the first three months of the year, despite the drop in the Chicago price,” said Sonia Tomassone, Foreign Trade advisor for the Paraguayan Chamber of Exporters and Traders of Grains and Oilseeds (Capeco).

Despite the positive figures, corn exports so far this year reach 1.8 million tons, or 1.3 million tons less interannually.