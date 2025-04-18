Uruguay's housing minister resigns over unpaid taxes on her residence

18th Friday, April 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

Cairo held a meeting with Orsi before announcing her departure

Cecilia Cairo resigned as Uruguay's Minister of Housing and Territorial Planning on Thursday following controversy over her failure to regularize her house’s construction and update its real estate taxes for at least 20 years, making minimum payments incompatible with the residence's size. President Yamandú Orsi plans to accept her resignation through a formal note on Friday.

Cairo, of the Movimiento de Participación Popular (MPP), admitted the irregularities but refused to leave her post until mounting pressure left her no other way out. She is expected to reclaim her seat at the Lower House, having previously resigned from the Senate.

This case marked the first major setback for Orsi’s cabinet in over a month and a half. Cairo's replacement is yet to be announced.

Cairo held a meeting with Orsi before announcing her departure.