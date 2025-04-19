At least 11 killed at Ecuador cokfighting event

19th Saturday, April 2025 - 10:33 UTC Full article

The perpetrators wore military uniforms are seized US$ 20,000 from the premises

At least 11 people were killed and nine injured when a group of armed attackers, disguised as soldiers, stormed a cockfighting event in the rural community of La Valencia in the Ecuadorean province of Manabí.

The assailants, believed to be linked to the Los Lobos cartel, opened fire indiscriminately with long weapons, causing chaos and panic. They reportedly stole US$ 20,000 before fleeing in three vehicles, one of which was later found burned.

The attack, the deadliest in Manabí’s history, occurred late Thursday night, and authorities have recovered evidence, including discarded military uniforms.

Ecuador's National Police and Ministry of the Interior are investigating, analyzing security footage, and offering a reward for information on the perpetrators, suspected to be organized crime hitmen.

“There are special units in the area, other investigative and intelligence units, to find those responsible. There is evidence of the fact, such as military uniforms, an overturned vehicle on the side of the road. Another vehicle was burned. All this evidence will lead to finding the perpetrators,” Manabí National Police Chief Renan Miller said.

According to local media, the attack would have taken place at 11.40 pm Thursday, with a total of twelve perpetrators in three vans. The victims were taken to health centers in El Carmen and in the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas.

The Los Lobos cartel is the one that claimed responsibility for the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on August 9, 2023, just eleven days before the elections.