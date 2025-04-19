Nine Argentine Navy personnel under arrest for possible abusive treatment of sailor

19th Saturday, April 2025 - 10:29 UTC

The sailor had been treated more violently than the rest of the group

Nine members of the Argentine Navy have been placed under detention following the severe wounds sustained by 21-year-old volunteer Brisa Paez during a riot control training session at a naval base in Vicente Lopez -on the outskirts of Buenos Aires- on April 4.

The incident, initially deemed an accident, is now under investigation to determine if it involved deliberate aggression. Witnesses claim she received harsher treatment during the exercise, possibly linked to a prior relationship with an instructor.

Despite showing symptoms, medical attention was delayed, and Paez was eventually diagnosed with diffuse axonal injury, a severe brain trauma.

If indicted, the defendants could face charges of serious injuries, official misconduct, and cover-up.

San Isidro Federal Judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado -the ex-wife of the late AMIA Prosecutor Alberto Nisman- is investigating whether the fall that caused Paez's critical condition was the result of deliberate aggression.

The magistrate ordered this week that the suspects' homes be raided in search of further evidence. In addition, cell phones, base documents, and audiovisual footage of the training were seized in the proceedings.

According to sources interviewed by local media, the young woman was practicing a riot control drill inside the naval premises when one of the instructors violently hit the shield she was holding, which caused Paez to lose control and fall backwards, hitting her head against the ground.

Despite showing obvious signs of disorientation, the drill continued for several more minutes. Paez had only been four months on the force and had never before been trained in this type of exercise.

Paez's fellow soldiers testified that she had been treated more violently than the rest of the group during the practice, while some even mentioned a possible previous personal relationship between Paez and one of the instructors.

It was not before several hours that Paez was seen by a base doctor who ordered her hospitalization. She is currently under induced coma.

The judge now has ten days to rule on the procedural situation of the accused.