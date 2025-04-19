Petro urges all Colombians to be vaccinated against yellow fever in two months

19th Saturday, April 2025 - 10:21 UTC Full article

“Unlike Covid-19, this virus is only transmitted by mosquito, but it is 50% fatal,” Petro warned

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged his country's entire population to be vaccinated against yellow fever within two months. He made those remarks after declaring a nationwide emergency given the outbreak of this lethal malady. “We must do it and our health system must guarantee it,” Petro underlined.

“Every soldier and teacher must be vaccinated as soon as possible. They and the health force, which must stop being treated as slaves, are the axes of this campaign,” he went on.

“Unlike Covid-19, this virus is only transmitted by mosquito, but it is 50% fatal. Prevention is fundamental. The vaccine exists and we have it,” he added.

A national mass vaccination plan prioritizes soldiers, teachers, and health workers. The vaccine, which is free and administered once to individuals aged 9 months to 59 years, is critical as yellow fever, transmitted by mosquitoes, has a 45.3% lethality rate.

Between 2024 and 2025, 75 cases were reported, with 34 deaths across nine departments: Tolima (most cases), Putumayo, Caquetá, Nariño, Vaupés, Caldas, Cauca, Huila, and Meta.

The virus is spreading to new, warmer temperate areas, and mosquitoes may adapt to colder regions. Vaccination points are available in Bogotá and other cities, and the public is advised to eliminate mosquito breeding sites to curb transmission.

In 2024, there were 23 cases with 13 deaths. So far in 2025, 52 cases have been confirmed, of which 21 have died.

Yellow fever is spread through the bite of mosquitoes carrying the virus. In Colombia, the sabethes, haemagogus, aedes aegypti, and aedes albopictus species transmit the disease.

The symptoms of yellow fever evolve as follows: First 24 hours: fever, headache, and general malaise. Next 72 hours: vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. After the fifth day: Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) and bleeding episodes, which can cause death.