Argentina found to be Latin America's ”most hated” country

China tops the list of most-hated countries worldwide

According to a recent report by the website World Population Review, Argentina ranks 24th among the 30 “most hated” countries globally, making it the most negatively perceived country in Latin America. Mexico is second, at 28th. Argentina and Mexico are the only two Latin American nations on the list.

Argentina’s negative image stems from sports rivalries, particularly football-wise, political issues, perceived cultural superiority, economic crises, and ideological shifts, building an image often incomprehensible to outsiders, though it remains a cultural attraction for its music, literature, and gastronomy.

Globally, China tops the list, criticized for authoritarianism and pollution, followed by the United States, faulted for international intervention, and Russia, disliked for its Cold War legacy and election interference. The ranking includes other nations like North Korea, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Syria, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Nigeria, Australia, Romania, Algeria, Afghanistan, Italy, Somalia, South Korea, Turkey, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

“China may be the most hated country in the world. Only slightly less imperialistic than Russia, it is similarly ruled by an authoritarian regime, possibly even more oppressive and controlling,” the report pointed out.

In addition, Americans are disliked for their “tendency to go overboard in trying to influence international events for their own benefit.”

“The United States frequently sends troops to other countries for reasons that are often criticized by their compatriots,” the document mentioned.

“Russia is particularly detested in the United States for reasons that include its involvement in the Cold War, the nuclear arms race, and also for its interference in the 2016 presidential election through hacks and disinformation campaigns on social media,” it went on.

The World Population Review is a comprehensive resource that provides demographic data and statistics about populations worldwide.

It started in 2013 as a blog focused on demographic topics and has since evolved into a platform that offers detailed datasets and insights on population trends.