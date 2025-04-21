Argentine-born Pope Francis dies aged 88

On Easter Sunday, Francis appeared in a wheelchair at St. Peter’s Square to deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Easter blessing with help from an assistant (Photo Vatican Media)

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Buenos Aires on Dec. 17, 1936, who would later become known worldwide as Pope Francis since March 13, 2013, died Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced from the Casa Santa Marta.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God,” Farrell said is his message.

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days. His clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Feb. 18.

After 38 days, he returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

In April 2024, the Argentine Jesuit approved an updated edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which will guide the upcoming proceedings. The second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis introduces several new elements, including how the Pope’s mortal remains are to be handled after death.

“The renewed rite,” explained Archbishop Diego Ravelli, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”

On Easter Sunday, Francis appeared in a wheelchair at St. Peter’s Square to deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Easter blessing with help from an assistant. He condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, called for a ceasefire, expressed concern over rising anti-Semitism, and defended religious and thought freedoms. Francis also toured the square in the popemobile, blessed babies, and met briefly with US Vice President JD Vance.

On Saturday, shortly before the vigil, he made a brief public appearance at St. Peter's Basilica to pray in front of the image of the Virgin and then greeted several faithful and handed out candy to children.

Francis was the first Latin American pope ever.

(with input from Vatican News and other agencies)

Story in progress