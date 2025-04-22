Lula and Xi to meet again next month at Sino-Celac Summit

22nd Tuesday, April 2025 - 10:59 UTC Full article

Lula will be flying to China from Russia's May 9 WWII Victory Day celebrations

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be travelling to China next month for the Summit between the Asian country and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) between May 12 and 13, it was announced by the Planalto Palace. Lula's second official trip to China during his third term will follow his attendance at Russia's Victory Day celebrations on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's triumph in World War II.

Lula's meeting with President Xi Jinping comes amidst ongoing US–China trade tensions, highlighting the global economic stakes. The two leaders have met multiple times, including during Lula's first visit to China in April 2023 and Xi's reciprocal visit to Brazil later that year.

The event will also bring the Celac countries closer to China amid US President Donald Trump's tariff war.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lula will attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The event—Russia’s most important national holiday—takes place on May 9 and features a grand civic-military parade in Moscow.

The meeting between Lula and Xi Jinping will occur amid the escalation of the trade war between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies. The imposition of reciprocal tariffs, initiated by US President Donald Trump, has led to successive stock market turbulence and heightened concerns about a potential global recession.

Lula’s first visit during his current term occurred in April 2023, followed by a reciprocal state visit from Xi Jinping in November of the same year, after the G20 Summit in Brazil. The two leaders also met again in 2023 at the BRICS Summit in South Africa. (Source: Agencia Brasil)