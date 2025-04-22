Milei's romantic partner announces end of relationship

Milei has been involved with entertainment figures who never played any First Lady roles

Amalia Josefina Trombetta, known publicly as Amalia Yuyito González, announced Monday that her romantic affair with Argentine President Javier Milei had come to an end after less than a year.

She said the decision was mutual, without any conflicts, and made with maturity and respect. She also expressed her gratitude for the relationship and stressed that she would not make any further comments, asking for privacy.

Their romance had become public after several joint appearances, including an official event at Palacio Libertad. Initially, González had spoken positively about the relationship, describing it as a fresh chance at love. She had also mentioned that marriage was not a priority, but remained open to the possibility.

Despite their deep conversations and Milei’s consistent energy, the relationship has now ended. González chose to part ways with appreciation, avoiding media hype.

“I want to tell you that we have ended our relationship with Javier Milei. It was a decision of both of us. We are fine, there was no conflict, it was just time to close this stage with maturity and respect,” she said in a TV appearance.

“Just as I shared the beautiful during these months, I felt it was also fair to communicate this closure. It was a beautiful relationship. I am very grateful for what it was and also for what is coming,” she added. “I have nothing more to say than this, which is the most important thing.”

Born on March 8, 1960, in Buenos Aires, González left school at 16 to pursue a career in entertainment. Her breakthrough came in 1982, when she met influential figures in Argentine show business who helped her enter the industry. She earned her nickname “Yuyito” after playing the role of a sexy gardener in a TV show.

Beyond entertainment, González was romantically linked to former Diego Maradona manager Guillermo Coppola, with whom she had a daughter, and later married tennis coach César Di Aloy, with whom she had twins. Later in her life, she adopted the Evangelical faith and stepped away from public life, although she was seen in the entourage of former President Carlos Menem (1989-1999). She later studied journalism and transitioned into TV hosting.

Since his presidential election, Milei has been romantically involved with entertainment figures such as González and Fátima Florez, but neither ever played the role of First Lady at any official engagement. That position, given Milei's bachelorhood, was always filled by the Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei.