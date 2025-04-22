Pope Francis died of a stroke, Vatican confirms

22nd Tuesday, April 2025 - 10:50 UTC

“I offered to the Lord the suffering that became present in the last part of my life for peace in the world and fraternity among peoples,” Francis said in his will. Photo: Reuters

The Vatican announced Monday that Pope Francis' death was caused by a stroke, leading to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse. He had a history of health issues, including a recent 38-day hospitalization for double pneumonia, alongside conditions like hypertension and type II diabetes. His death was confirmed by electrocardiogram, as stated by Andrea Arcangeli, head of the Vatican’s Health Directorate.

”I certify that His Holiness Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio) born in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on December 17, 1936, resident of Vatican City, Citizen of the Vatican, died at 7:35 a.m. on 04/21/2025 in his apartment in the Domus Santa Marta (Vatican City) of a stroke, coma and irreversible cardiovascular collapse,“ the document read.

Francis had suffered ”a previous episode of acute respiratory failure in bilateral multimicrobial pneumonia; multiple bronchiectasis: arterial hypertension; type II diabetes; the confirmation of death was made by electrocardioanatomical recording,“ it also noted.

In his will, dated June 29, 2022, Francis requested burial in Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, not St. Peter’s Basilica, in a simple ground tomb inscribed only with “Franciscus” in Latin, near the Pauline and Sforza Chapels. He entrusted his burial arrangements to the Virgin Mary, noting his lifelong devotion to her, and specified that a benefactor’s funds, managed by Monsignor Rolandas Makrickas, would cover costs. Francis expressed hope in eternal life, offered his suffering for world peace, and asked for prayers.

”I request that my sepulcher be prepared in the niche in the aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica, as indicated in the attached document. The tomb must be in the ground; simple, without particular decoration, and with the only inscription: Franciscus.“ The former Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, left in writing dated June 29, 2022.

”Feeling that the end of my earthly life is drawing near and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my will only with regard to the place of my burial. I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major, awaiting the day of the resurrection,“ he also said in his will.

And he concluded his will by asking ”that the Lord grant the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me.”