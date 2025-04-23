Paraguayan health authorities tackle tuberculosis, HIV and other diseases

Paraguay’s Health Ministry and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) have launched a joint technical mission to strengthen the country’s response to HIV and tuberculosis, focusing on eliminating HIV, mother-to-child transmission of HIV, congenital syphilis, hepatitis B, and Chagas disease, as well as managing advanced HIV, TB, and HIV/TB co-infection.

The initiative involves experts from Paraguay, Brazil, and the PAHO, who are assessing needs through visits to health services, hospitals, prisons, and community organizations in high-prevalence areas.

Recent advancements include implementing advanced HIV disease management, adopting cutting-edge TB diagnostic technologies, digitizing diagnostic imaging, and introducing new TB treatments.

However, challenges persist, with a 23% rise in new HIV infections and a 68% increase in HIV-related deaths since 2010, 43% of 2024 diagnoses showing advanced disease, and gaps in pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), community testing, and comprehensive care for pregnant women with HIV or syphilis.

In a recent report ahead of the March 24 Global TB Day, the World Health Organization recalled that the malady remained one of the deadliest infectious diseases worldwide, causing 1.25 million deaths and 10.8 million cases in 2023, with significant impacts on vulnerable populations, including those living with HIV. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic and socioeconomic challenges have reversed years of progress in fighting TB, especially in the Americas.