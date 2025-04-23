Significant drop in Argentine beef exports reported

23rd Wednesday, April 2025 - 10:16 UTC Full article

Argentine beef exports dropped significantly in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024, with a 28% decrease in volume (142,500 tons) and a 7.5% decrease in value (US$694.4 million), it was reported Tuesday in Buenos Aires.

March 2025 saw exports of 43,400 tons (US$ 205.9 million), down 17% in volume and 20% in value from February 2025, and 36% in volume and 20% in value from March 2024.

Boneless frozen beef was hit hardest, with March exports at 23,600 tons (US$ 112 million), down 19% from February and 43.8% from March 2024.

For the quarter, 79,300 tons were exported, a 37.6% drop, with revenue down 15.6% to US$391.1 million. China was the top destination, accounting for 67.7% of March exports and 65.1% of the quarterly total.

The average price per ton was US$4,747, down 3.5% from February and well below the April 2022 peak of US$ 6,297.

Analysts believe that the collapse was mainly due to the drop in international prices, coupled with the currency correction, which led exporters to postpone operations in search of a more favorable exchange rate.

When “compared to March 2024, exported volumes are 36.1% lower; while the value obtained was 20.1% lower,” Argentine Meat Exporters Consortium (ABC) President Mario Ravettino explained.