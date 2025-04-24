Argentina reports dengue cases on the rise, albeit in specific regions

Between epidemiological week 31 of 2024 and week 15 in 2025, Argentina's health authorities recorded 5,936 dengue cases, with 5,793 locally acquired and 143 with a travel history to countries such as Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Thailand, India, Peru, Paraguay, and Colombia.

In addition, 3,873 suspected cases were reported in week 15, with 782 confirmed and 164 still under investigation.

In this scenario, Argentina developed a tool to predict local dengue outbreak risks, which has been integrated into the National Epidemiological Bulletin. The so-called Dengue Favorability Map uses Quantum GIS (QGIS) to analyze geographic, socio-demographic, epidemiological, entomological, and climatic data (e.g., population density, Aedes aegypti presence, rainfall, temperatures) to enhance outbreak response, resource allocation, and prevention strategies by identifying high-risk areas.

“As of this week, the information provided by this new tool is incorporated into the National Epidemiological Bulletin, making strategic information available to the jurisdictions for decision-making related to prevention and containment, and the allocation of resources to the regions at greatest risk,” the Health Ministry noted.

“The development of this new tool implies a methodological change in terms of the generation of strategic information and data analysis to implement timely strategies. It is also the result of efficient management and a comprehensive approach to health problems,” it went on.

“The accumulated incidence at national level for the current season is 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants,” the Bulletin read. It also mentioned that the greatest number of cases had been detected in the Central region (78%) and in the Northwest (16%).

”A higher prevalence of dengue virus serotype DEN-1 (64%) is observed. Cases of dengue virus serotype DEN-2 reached 35.6%, mainly at the expense of notification from the provinces of Cordoba, Formosa, and Santa Fe,” the health report also pointed out.