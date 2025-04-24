Argentine President off to funeral of Argentine Pope

24th Thursday, April 2025 - 10:53 UTC Full article

Milei is due back in Buenos Aires on Sunday

Argentine President Javier Milei will be departing Thursday for Rome to attend Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican. No bilateral meetings have been confirmed with other attending world leaders, such as US President Donald Trump. Milei is due back in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Milei's entourage will include Presidential Secretary and sister Karina Milei, Spokesman Manuel Adorni, Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos, and Ministers Patricia Bullrich (Security) and Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital), who will be joined by Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and other officials.

The President will be flying the official ARG-01 Boeing 757-200 aircraft purchased during the previous administration of Alberto Fernández, it was reported in Buenos Aires. Given its range, the flight will need a refueling stopover either way, it was explained.

The former Archbishop of Buenos Aires Jorge Mario Bergoglio -eventually Pope Francis on March 13, 2013- was born and raised in the Argentine capital. He will be laid to rest at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in front of the Argentine Embassy.

“Melania and I are going to Rome, we are looking forward to being there,” US President Donald Trump announced on social media. “Rest in peace, Pope Francis. May God bless him and all who loved him,” he added. Trump ordered US flags to fly at half-mast as a “sign of respect for the memory” of Francis until sunset on the day of his burial.“

”He was unlike any who preceded him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most important leaders of our time, and I feel that I am a better (person) for having known him,” said former US President Joseph Biden, who also plans to attend the funeral.