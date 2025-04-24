International Mother Earth Day, FAO launches new climate change website

24th Thursday, April 2025 - 18:03 UTC Full article

The new website's bold and eye-catching pages reflect the diversity of FAO’s work and echo the message of International Mother Earth Day, ‘Invest in our planet’.

Protecting our planet from the climate crisis through sustainable agri-food systems is fundamental if we are to ensure food security for the world’s rapidly growing population.

To emphasis the connection between climate action and the protection of our fragile earth, FAO chose 22nd April 2023, International Mother Earth Day, as a significant moment to launch its new climate change website.

The website has a fresh and intuitive design and a navigation system that improves the user experience.

The new website's bold and eye-catching pages reflect the diversity of FAO’s work and echo the message of International Mother Earth Day, ‘Invest in our planet’.

With pages dedicated to FAO’s Strategic Framework, policy support, access to climate finance and processes under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change relevant to FAO, the website presents the way FAO is working on climate change around the world through its recently updated Strategy on Climate Change.

Take a look at our programs and projects, and the Climate Change Knowledge Hub which contains thousands of resources on climate change from FAO and more than fifty organizations.

“Showing the world how and where FAO is working on climate change is essential. The new website provides information and resources which give an in-depth look at our work which can enhance and guide the work of those both within and outside FAO.”

Said Zitouni Ould-Dada, Deputy Director of FAO’s Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment who led the restructuring of the new website,

“Geared towards all walks of life from academia to policy makers, students to farmers there’s something for everyone” he added.