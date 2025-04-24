Mensun Bound Inspires at Ocean Business 2025, Southampton

Mensun and Elena Lewendon, newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust.

Mensun Bound, renowned maritime archaeologist and Trustee of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), delivered a powerful keynote speech at the prestigious launch of Ocean Business 2025, held earlier this month in Southampton.

Ocean Business is the global meeting place for ocean science and technology professionals, bringing together thousands of the industry's brightest minds to connect and share ideas that will help define the future of ocean technology. From cutting-edge surveying innovations to the latest marine autonomous systems, the event showcased the groundbreaking advances that are revolutionising the subsea sector.

Mensun's address captivated an engaged audience of industry leaders, marine engineers, environmentalists and scientific researchers. In his talk, he focused on the groundbreaking discovery of the Endurance, sharing insights from the expedition that led to uncovering the legendary shipwreck. Drawing on his extensive experience in maritime archaeology, he emphasized the critical importance of preserving our ocean heritage and the role of cutting-edge technology in advancing sustainable exploration.

“I am honoured to have been part of such an inspiring event.” said Mensun Bound. “Ocean Business 2025 is a fantastic platform to bring together like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the subsea sector, while also ensuring the preservation of our oceans' rich history.”

Mensun was accompanied at the event by Elena Lewendon, the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust. Elena is actively forging strong partnerships and developing new connections across the maritime industry, reinforcing the Trust's commitment to collaboration, innovation and long-term impact in the sector.

Following his keynote, Mensun took part in several discussions with industry leaders, sharing insights from his pioneering work with the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, while also exploring future collaboration opportunities in marine research and heritage conservation.