Talks on discovery in Antarctica of the ozone hole 40 years ago at Royal Geographic Society

To commemorate the extraordinary moment the ozone hole was discovered in Antarctica 40 years ago, British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has teamed up with the Royal Geographical Society (RGS) in London to host a special series of talks on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

Join us for a talk by Jon Shanklin from BAS, who was one of the three scientific researchers who made the discovery and published their results in 1985. He will be joined by John Pyle from University of Cambridge, who was instrumental in the Montreal Protocol, and Lucy Carpenter from University of York who studies ozone levels today. Together these ozone experts will tell the story of this major environmental turning point for life on Earth.

This event will take place in person at The Royal Geographical Society. It will also be live streamed if you would like to join online. For full booking instructions, please visit the RGS website here: www.rgs.org/ozone.

There will be a chance to ask questions after the talks. The event is free to attend.