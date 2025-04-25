Chubut Governor and Guatemalan Ambassador discuss possible joint initiatives

25th Friday, April 2025 - 10:10 UTC Full article

Both Chubut and Guatemala have a wide natural wealth, Torres highlighted

Governor Ignacio Torres of the Argentine province of Chubut met with Guatemala's Ambassador Héctor Iván Espinoza Farfán on Thursday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. “We received the Ambassador of Guatemala in Argentina, Héctor Espinoza Farfán, whom we declared Guest of Honor and with whom we started a joint work agenda, aimed at strengthening the commercial, business, and tourist exchange between both States,” Torres explained.

The encounter focused on Chubut's productive potential, particularly in fishing exports (hake, shrimp, squid) and renewable energy, with trade agreements and technology exchanges in sight.

They also explored cooperation in ecotourism, natural conservation, education, and water resource management.

Torres underscored Chubut's growing international relevance and sustainable development model. “More and more countries and markets are looking at us with genuine interest, recognizing our capacity to generate opportunities, plan for the long term, and promote a sustainable and federal development model,” Torres stressed.

“Today Chubut once again occupies a central role in the international agenda and more and more countries and markets are looking at us with genuine interest, recognizing our capacity to generate opportunities, plan for the long term and promote a sustainable and federal development model,” Torres also insisted.

“We talked about the productive potential of our fishing sector, which today occupies a fundamental place in terms of exports of hake, shrimp and squid, and where Guatemala has a growing market for seafood products, which will allow us to explore possible trade agreements for Chubut companies,” the Governor underlined.

Guatemala “has shown interest in strengthening its energy matrix with renewable sources, and today our province has the possibility of promoting an exchange of technology and knowledge related to the sector,” he further noted.

Regarding the environment and protected areas, “we addressed the importance of ecotourism, the conservation of marine species and the protection of natural parks, since both Chubut and Guatemala have a wide natural wealth.” Hence, discussions also included academic cooperation with the National University of Patagonia and joint research in marine biology, renewable energies, and climate change.

The ambassador confirmed was attending EVENPa, a major business event in Patagonia, from April 24-26 in Puerto Madryn.