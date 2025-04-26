Bolivian consul in La Quiaca found dead

Coico Quispe was last seen leaving his home in La Paz, but his body was found on the Argentine side

Vicente Esteban Coico Quispe, the 57-year-old Bolivian consul in the Argentine town of La Quiaca just across the border, was found dead after being reported missing since April 13, 2025. He had last been seen leaving his home in La Paz, Bolivia, and his body was discovered in La Quiaca, prompting a joint investigation by Bolivian and Argentine authorities.

The cause of death is yet to be determined by an autopsy, Bolivian Vice Minister of Interior Jhonny Aguilera explained.

“The consul lost his life. He was found in La Quiaca; that means that we will take actions with the Federal Police of Argentina to investigate this fact,” Aguilera said in a press conference.

“It is known that he left his home a couple of days ago. Once we have the results of the autopsy, we will know the causes of his death and, based on that, we will carry out the investigations,” he added.

Aguilera also mentioned that “on the 13th of this month, we received information that allowed the Human Trafficking and Smuggling Division to issue a missing person alert. Unfortunately, the consul has lost his life. What corresponds now is to investigate the circumstances.”

“Once we have the results of the autopsy, we will be able to determine the causes of his death and move forward with the investigation,” Aguilera further noted.

“Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda, the deputy ministers and all the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs express their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of who in life was Vicente Esteban Coico Quispe. R.I.P.,” Bolivia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.