Pope Francis laid to rest in almost private ceremony

26th Saturday, April 2025 - 14:52 UTC Full article

Nine days from Saturday the conclave may convene to appoint Francis' successor

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, and who would become the first Latin American to rule the Catholic Church, was laid to rest Saturday at 1.30pm local time at Rome's Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore -not far from the Argentine Embassy- at his own request. The first papal burial outside the Vatican since 1903 was an almost private ceremony attended by Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell and family members of the Argentine Jesuit.

Earlier Saturday, a solemn funeral at St. Peter’s Square was attended by some 250,000 mourners, including international political and religious dignitaries, followed by a procession through Rome’s streets. The ceremony followed a simplified protocol, per Pope Francis’ wishes, emphasizing his role as a “shepherd and disciple of Christ” rather than a worldly figure.

It included traditional prayers such as the Litany of All Saints and Greek prayers from the Eastern Church. Large monitors along Via della Conciliazione broadcast the events for the faithful, and the tomb opened for public visits starting Sunday.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, presiding over the Mass with 250 other clergy, delivered a homily highlighting Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy, marked by his closeness to people, spontaneous gestures, and deep love for an inclusive Church.

He noted the global outpouring of grief, with numerous religious leaders, Heads of State, and delegations present, reflecting how the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires' pontificate profoundly touched hearts and minds worldwide.

Bergoglio became Pope Francis on March 13, 2013, following the abdication of Benedict XVI (2005-2013), formerly the German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Emeritus and would not die until Dec. 31, 2022. It was an unusual papal succession, which Francis hoped would not become trendy. Saint John Paul II (1978-2005) had flatly rejected the idea of a “retired” Pope when his health began to falter.

Francis' burial marks the beginning of the Novendiales -nine days of mourning- after which the conclave to appoint his successor is expected to convene.