Falklands Governor values Dave Morgan’s huge contribution to Government House

Governor Alison Blake with Stephen Brice the incoming Deputy Governor

Bermuda Deputy Governor Dave Morgan at the farewell party

In an official release Falklands Governor Alison Blake CMG and Government House underline Dave and Shirley Morgan’s outstanding and valued four years contributrion to Government House.

This week we say goodbye and farewell to Dave Morgan, who is leaving Stanley to take up a new appointment as Deputy Governor in Bermuda and welcome his successor, Stephen Brice from the Foreign, Commonwealth, Development Office, FCDO. Stephen has been in the diplomatic service for nearly twenty years covering political, economic, security and program management work and is looking forward to getting to know the Islands and its community.

Governor Alison Blake CMG said, “Dave and Shirley arrived to take up the new posting in 2021 and I know many people will join me in thanking them for their huge and valued contribution to supporting the Government and all at Government House, colleages in the Falkland Islands Government and the people and the commitments of the Falklands, They will be missed by all their friends, and they will leave taking our best wishes for the future”

Dave Morgan said, “The last four years in the Falkland Islands have really flown by and it’s hard to believe we arrived in the middle of Covid to enjoy two weeks of quarantine before being released into the relative freedom the rest of the world wasn’t seeing then. It’s been a great time here for us, both professionally and personally, we take with us many fond memories of the Islands, the people and (some) of the weather! We wish everybody well”.