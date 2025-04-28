Aerolineas Argentinas to shut down all but 2 ticket offices

These cost cuts come as the Libertarian government is expected to resurface privatizing the airline

Argentine President Javier Milei's “chainsaw” policies reached flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas, which will be shutting down 19 of its 21 ticket offices nationwide. Only the Mendoza and Córdoba branches will remain operational, pushing customers to online booking and purchasing.

According to the company, digital ticket sales already account for nearly all transactions. Face-to-face sales represent only 1% of the tickets issued. The company also said it would relocate the affected staff to airport operations without layoffs.

Some owned properties may be rented out, and leased ones returned. The closures align with discussions on privatizing the airline, though Congressional approval is required.

The idea had been in the air for months with offices in Río Negro and Neuquén targetted but then the chainsaw kept cutting, leading to 19 offices to be closed by June.

The measure is already being implemented in Ushuaia, El Calafate, Jujuy, Rosario, Comodoro Rivadavia, Salta, and Bariloche. Tucumán and Mar del Plata, will cease to operate on May 30.