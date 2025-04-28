Falklands’ ice hockey player displays her talent and skills at British Universities Women’s Cup winning team

The Oxford Women’s Blue team celebrating victory

During a recent sports reception at Government House, Governor Alison Blake CMG underlined how the Falkland Islands despite their small population have such a thriving sporting community with over twenty different disciplines involving adults women and men, and girls and boys.

This is particularly true also in international competitions having played just recently in Chile, Costa Rica and the coming Islands Games in Orkney next July.

And the level of game of Falklands’ athletes is undoubtedly good, such as what happened in the recent British Universities Ice Hockey Association Women’s Cup Competition 2024/25, with the Oxford Women’s Blue as winners, especially as one of their team members is none other than Falklands’ Junior Ambassador Marvis Chipunza.

Congratulations to Marvin Chipunza.

In a recent interview with a hockey media site, Marvis admitted, “we're the smallest and remotest national ice hockey in the world and our players are so dedicated and determined to give it their all, play their hearts out.“

”For a population so small it is honestly the biggest sport on the islands.”