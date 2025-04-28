Falklands, Kosovo forces will be part of UK’s Roulement infantry company

The current Roulement Infantry Company in the Falklands are the 2 Royal Gurkha Rifles recently involved in Cape Kukri exercise (Pic BFSAI)

The Legislative Assembly from the Republic of Kosovo approved a bill ratifying an agreement between the United Kingdom and Kosovo on defense issues involving the Falkland Islands.

The agreement refers to Kosovo’s Security Force, KSF, and having access to becoming part of UK’s Roulemant infantry company with operations in the Falklands.

According to Kosovo Press, the agreement was unanimously approved by the country’s Legislative Assembly, 85 ayes with no votes against or abstentions.

Kosovo’s minister of defense Armend Mehaj was quoted saying that the agreement will pave the way for “the attachment of personnel from the KSF to the British roulement infantry company in the Falkland Islands”.

The chairman of the Legislative’s Committee for Security and Defense Affairs coincided with minister Mehaj saying that the agreement is important “since there has been an understanding from all the groups” represented in the Assembly.

British forces have been part of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) since 1999, contributing to peace and stability. They have provided training and support to the Kosovo Security Force (KSF), which has been gradually transitioning into a 5,000-strong army.