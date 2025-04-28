Falklands’ volleyball team competing in international tournament in Punta Arenas

The men’s team displaying the Falklands flag

Another sport that is picking up in the Falkland Islands is volleyball, and last Saturday, a delegation with ladies' and men's teams left for an international three-day competition in Punta Arenas, Chile, where the Falklands flag will be flying.

Some twelve teams will be involved in the competition in Punta Arenas, and although the group of players from the ladies is relatively new, they are full of enthusiasm to face the challenge and reach an outstanding performance for the Falkland Islands.

Only a few days ago Falklands Governor Alison Blake CMG welcomed the FI Volleyball Club members at Government House and to wish them the best in their first international tournament.

The delegation left on Saturday, a bit delayed in the flight to Punta Arenas and will have a full week of activities. They thanked all the support received and lovely comments on this first overseas incursion..

The message was quite animated, “We are planning on streaming the tournament games (and maybe some of the friendlies) via our Facebook page so please keep an eye out for the game times as we confirm them. Let’s go Falklands!

This Sunday ladies played friendly games with Británico and in an amazing display won two straight sets 25-16, 25-12.

The men faced a harder team and despite pulling some great rallies, ended with 19-25, 18-25.