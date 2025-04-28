Thousands of members of the public will be able to watch the personnel along the Mall on 5 May.

28th Monday, April 2025 - 08:36 UTC Full article

RAF band start countdown to VE Day 80

The events will pay tribute to millions across the UK and the Commonwealth who served in the Second World War, telling the stories of those who fought, the evacuated children and those who stepped into the essential roles on the Home Front.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “I look forward to joining our veterans, serving Armed Forces personnel and young people to remember the remarkable generation who defended the freedoms we enjoy today.

”Our whole nation is invited to join together to reflect on the sacrifices of all those who fought for peace and ensure their legacy is never forgotten.“

The march will start in Parliament Square when Big Ben strikes midday, and an actor will recite extracts from Winston Churchill's VE Day speech.

A young person will then pass the Commonwealth War Graves torch for peace to Alan Kennett, 100, a veteran who served in the Normandy campaign. The torch for peace is an enduring symbol, honouring the contributions made by individuals, which will act as a baton to pass and share stories with future generations.

After that, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will lead the procession from Parliament Square through Whitehall and past the Cenotaph, which will be covered in Union flags, and down the Mall to Buckingham Palace, where the march will end.

A tri-service group featuring marching members of the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will follow on from the previous group.

Cadets and other uniformed youth groups will also walk through the capital to show that the message of VE Day spans generations.

The procession and the flypast will be broadcast live on the day.

The Band of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the Band of the Royal Marines and a Royal Corps of Army Music military band will perform during the parade.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said VE Day 80 can ”ensure their legacy of peace is passed on to future generations“.

”Whether by watching on TV or having a street party with neighbours, everyone can take part,“ Ms Nandy said. ”This is one of the last chances we have to say thank you to this generation of heroes, and it is right that we do just that.”

The Prime Minister and Second World War veterans, supported by the Royal British Legion, will watch the march from a specially built dais on the Queen Victoria Memorial.

A flypast, featuring the Red Arrows and 23 current and iconic military aircraft, will fly over a packed Mall.

The flypast will include a Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft, Typhoon, F-35 fighter jets and the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The public is being encouraged to organise VE Day 80 street parties, picnics and community gatherings as part of the Great British Food Festival.