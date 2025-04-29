Canada: Carney's Liberals win elections, but will they form a majority gov't?

Trump will never own us, Carney said (Pic EFE)

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party won Canada's federal election securing a fourth consecutive term, though it remains unclear if they achieved a majority government requiring 172 seats or will form a minority government reliant on other parties.

Carney, a former central banker with no prior elected office, led a dramatic comeback after taking over from Justin Trudeau, who resigned in January 2025 amid low approval ratings.

The election was heavily influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to annex Canada and impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, sparking a wave of nationalism that boosted Carney's campaign.

In his victory speech, Carney, 60, vowed that Canada would “never yield” to Trump's pressures, emphasizing unity and economic independence. “President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us - that will never ever happen,” he stressed. “As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country, but these are not idle threats,“ he added. “We are over the shock of the American betrayal but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves. And above all we have to take care of each other,” he further noted.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre conceded defeat, acknowledging Carney's ”razor-thin minority government“ and pledging to defend Canada's interests. Poilievre, who was the favorite when Trudeau announced his resignation in January, said his party would work with Carney in “defending Canada’s interests” and “protecting our sovereignty” because ”we will always put Canada first as we stare down tariffs and other irresponsible threats from President Trump.”

The New Democratic Party, led by Jagmeet Singh, suffered significant losses, with him stepping down after losing his seat.