Falklands, 3 Battalion Parachute Regiment is the new Roulement Infantry Company

29th Tuesday, April 2025 - 07:15 UTC Full article

Two Gurkhas in the folding flag ceremony, half lengthwise, and then diagonally, creating a triangular shape and finally into a rectangular shape. (Pic BFSAI)

Deployment at Mount Pleasant Complex, the Royal Gurkha Rifles have handed over to 3 Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, as the Roulement Infantry Company at the Falkland Islands MPC.

Officers from MPC bid farewell to the Gurkha Rifles and welcomed the arriving Parachute regiment, saying, “Thank you 2RGR for your time in the Falkland Islands, and welcome 3 PARA.

The incoming Officer Commanding RIC said: “A Company, 3 PARA, are really looking forward to our time in the Falkland Islands and building on the work of the previous Roulement Infantry Companies. In particular, it will be great to be out here during the commemorations to remember the actions of our predecessors with veterans from the UK and the local community.”