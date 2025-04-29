Falklands, the size and maturity of Loligo squid forces closure of fishing season

The lack of commercial size squid comes in a year when fishing companies have invested heavily in new vessels.

The Falkland Islands Government Fisheries Department has confirmed that the Loligo fishing season has closed. The season closed on Sunday 27 April. Following issues with the second season in the last two years, the first season was closely monitored, particularly with regards to size and maturity of squid being caught.

On 9 April a decision was taken to close two grid squares to fishing after a sharp drop in the maturity level of catches. Following concerns raised by industry about an influx of small squid caught in three grid squares around Beauchene Island, and consideration of size data by the Fisheries Department, a decision was taken on 25 April to immediately close the three grid squares in question to fishing and to issue a 48-hour notice of closure for the season, which therefore ended on 27 April, the original end date for the season prior to the delayed opening.

These decisions were taken in an effort to allow the best possible chance of a viable second season. The Fisheries Department will now be working with industry to identify areas for further research and cooperation in future Loligo seasons.

The head of Natural Resources Director, James Wilson consulted on the issue said that “27 April was the planned closing date and although we could have allowed some compensatory days as the season start was delayed, the small sizes of the catches led us to take the decision to stick with the planned date to try and protect the second season.”

According to sources in Galicia, Spanish associates of Falklands’ fishing companies had been cautioned of the delicate situation, based on scientific research, so the closure did not come as a surprise. However fishing companies, particularly Spanish associates were especting an exceptional prolongation of the seasnon until 3 May, but the lesser biomass made it impossible. By the end of March catches has reached 22.000 tons, well below the normal average of 30.000 tons, according to Vigo sources.

This year’s Falklands fisheries decision follows on the complete suspension of the second Loligo season last year, (August/October) and when the companies have invested tens of millions of dollars in the purchase of state of the art fishing vessels.