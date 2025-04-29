Get our news on your inbox! x

US Southcom Chief lands in Argentina for 3-day visit

Tuesday, April 29th 2025 - 11:35 UTC
U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Chief Admiral Alvin Holsey arrived in Argentina for a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral defense and security cooperation. He will meet President Javier Milei at Casa Rosada, Defense Minister Luis Petri, and other high-ranking officers Tuesday.

 In his first trip to the country since taking over from General Laura Richardson in November 2024, Holsey also plans to visit the Integrated Naval Base in Ushuaia to review its role in protecting strategic maritime routes.

The admiral's visit is viewed as a sign of growing ties between the Milei and Trump administrations, following recent U.S. gestures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's presence in Buenos Aires.

The U.S. Embassy emphasized Argentina’s role as a “trusted regional partner in the promotion of democracy, security and prosperity”.

Construction of the Integrated Naval Base in Ushuaia began during the government of Alberto Fernández and is expected to bolster Argentina's presence in the South Atlantic while facilitating the logistical connection with Antarctica through port and supply infrastructure. Holsey is to be briefed about Argentina's missions in the protection of strategic maritime routes for global trade.

Alongside Holsey arrived Chargé d'Affaires Abigail Dressel, currently in charge of the U.S. mission, together with Major General Julian Cheater, Director of Strategy, Policy and Plans.

