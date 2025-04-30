Canadian Liberals retain office with Trump’s annexation threat ‘help’; Carney congratulated by Sir Starmer

Mark Carney, the former chair of the Bank of England during a recent visit to 10 Downing Street to meet with Sir Keir Starmer

Canadian Liberals led by PM Mark Carney, and with the help from Trump’s annexation threats, have retained office on Monday’s election, although a minority government, three short from a majority. Liberals managed 169 seats, Conservatives 144 out of a total 343 in the House of Commons.

Among the first leaders to congratulate Mr. Carney was Final del formulario Sir Keir Starmer who said he wants to deepen the UK’s relationship with Canada. The Canadian Prime Minister and former Bank of England governor’s Liberal party won after a surge in its fortunes fueled by resistance to US President Donald Trump’s economic pressure and threats to annex the country.

The UK Prime Minister said Mr Carney’s personal ties to the UK will help secure the links between the two nations as the “closest of allies”.

Mr Carney will not have enough votes to form a majority government but the result nevertheless represents a remarkable turnaround in the center-left Liberals’ fortunes.

At the start of the year the center-right Conservatives had opinion poll leads in excess of 20 points but the resignation of prime minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Trump’s desire to turn Canada into the 51st US state triggered a dramatic change.

Furthermore Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre lost his bid for re-election in Carleton, the suburban Ottawa riding he’s represented since 2004. Around 3:30 p.m. ET, Elections Canada reported the Liberals’ Bruce Fanjoy captured Poilievre’s Ottawa-area riding by about 4,300 votes.

In a message congratulating Mr Carney, Sir Keir said: “The UK and Canada are the closest of allies, partners and friends. With your leadership, and personal ties to the UK, I know the relationship between our two countries will continue to grow.

“Our partnership is based on shared history and values, with a shared sovereign, and I look forward to strengthening our ties following our successful meeting in Downing Street last month.

“We will work together to deepen our economic relationship to deliver security for hardworking people in the UK and Canada – which we were both elected to do.”

Canada will host this year’s summit of G7 leaders – including Donald Trump – in June.

The UK Prime Minister said he welcomes Mr Carney’s “leadership on international issues” and “I know we will continue to work closely on defense, security, trade and investment as we look ahead to the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis in June”.