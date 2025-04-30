Darwin Plus funding, Falklands raises the issue on every possible call with UK officials

Amid concerns that the Darwin Plus funding for Overseas Territories could be cut, Falkland Islands lawmaker MLA Leona Roberts, underlined that key environmental funding is “always on the agenda of the Falklands”.

MLA Roberts also confirmed that the topic is raised on “every call” with ministers, MPs, the FCDO and other UK government organizations.

“There’s nothing we can do apart from keep applying the pressure and stressing how important it is for us.” MLA Roberts added, “Until the UK Government reaches a decision on this we don’t know.

“There are projects in limbo at the moment while people are waiting to hear what the future of Darwin and Darwin plus are.”

She explained that MLAs raised the topic again with Minister Stephen Doughty, who said he had taken it up again with DEFRA.

Last 25 February the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that UK will increase defence spending to 2.5% of UK gross national income (GNI) from 2027. This will fund the capabilities, technology and industrial capacity vital to keep the UK and allies safe amid an era of renewed state conflict.

This uplift will be funded through reductions to UK Official Development Assistance (ODA, also known as overseas aid) spend from 0.5% to 0.3% of GNI. At present, roughly 30% of Darwin Plus is funded through ODA. Therefore, overall program management for Darwin Plus relies upon understanding where ODA funding will still support our work.

Last week, Richard Hyslop, the FIG London Office Representative met with former London Assembly member and currently in the House of Lords, Baroness (Caroline) Pidgeon, who shared an interest in Falklands’ main affairs, particularly tariffs on the Islands exports, support for the self determination of the Falklands’ people, but also maintaining Darwin Plus environment funding.

The scientific group Falklands Conservation also states that Darwin Plus funding is crucial for preserving the UK's rich biodiversity, especially in Overseas Territories like the Falkland Islands and Tristan da Cunha. These areas host unique species, including globally important penguin colonies. “Cuts to this funding could jeopardize vital conservation efforts.”