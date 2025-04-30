No full consensus at BRICS FMs gathering in Rio

The BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Rio de Janeiro Monday and Tuesday concluded without a joint statement, as discussions over United Nations Security Council reform failed to reach consensus. Although Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira stressed that the differences were not outright disagreements, Egypt and Ethiopia opposed the proposal to grant permanent seats to developing nations such as Brazil and India.

Additionally, the discussions touched on the BRICS bloc's stance amid global trade tensions, particularly concerning U.S. tariffs introduced during Donald Trump's presidency, about which no consensus was reached. However, Vieira noted they were all against the global tariff war. “I would like to highlight everyone's firm rejection of the resurgence of trade protectionism and the use of non-tariff measures under environmental pretexts. The reform of the WTO [World Trade Organization] and the full resumption of its dispute settlement body are essential in everyone's view,” he said.

Asked if the tariff dispute between China and the United States could benefit Brazil, the foreign minister preferred to highlight the country's position of respect for global standards. “Brazil and China have a very important relationship. We have 200 years of relations with other countries, like Argentina. Brazil is a global player. We always seek relations based on international law and respect for the rules. And that's what we'll continue to do. Always ready to talk to everyone,” he added.

The final document of the meeting in Rio de Janeiro was signed only by the Brazilian presidency of the BRICS. “We decided to make a declaration by the presidency, as happens regularly at many meetings, precisely to leave the way open for us to negotiate very carefully and very precisely a declaration that will take place in July, on the occasion of the meeting of heads of state,” explained Vieira.

The Brazilian foreign minister stressed that the meeting in Rio de Janeiro was marked by strong political engagement and the search for an agenda of solutions for the BRICS and the Global South, especially in the year in which Brazil is hosting the 30th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 30).

Bolivia, joining the bloc for the first time as an associate member, emphasized the urgency of multilateralism in addressing various global crises. Its delegation condemned unilateral coercive actions and hybrid warfare that undermine national sovereignty. To strengthen BRICS, Bolivia outlined five key priorities: reducing inequalities, creating a medicine bank, fostering a fair energy transition, enhancing South-South financial cooperation, and expediting the integration of nations linked to the NBD.

During the encounter, Indonesia was welcomed as a full BRICS member, while Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan officially joined BRICS as partner countries as of January 1, 2025.

In addition, the foreign ministers emphasized that a multipolar world offers Emerging Markets and Developing Countries (EMDCs) more opportunities for inclusive and equitable economic globalization. They agreed that, amid global change, close cooperation among developing nations is essential to foster dialogue and mutually beneficial relations. Additionally, they highlighted the Global South’s crucial role in shaping a fairer, more balanced world order, especially in response to major global challenges like geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, protectionism, technological shifts, and migration crises.

They also called for international support in helping the Palestinian Authority implement reforms to advance Palestinian independence and sovereignty, along with rebuilding civilian infrastructure. They emphasized opposition to forced displacement of Palestinians and condemned settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, reaffirming that such actions violate international law. Additionally, they expressed strong support for UNRWA and humanitarian aid efforts, acknowledging recent legal measures emphasizing Israel’s obligation to provide assistance in Gaza. The ministers reiterated their commitment to a peaceful Two-State Solution, in accordance with international law, and looked forward to a high-level peace conference in June 2025.