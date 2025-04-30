Typhoid fever outbreak causes alert around Argentine capital

Argentina's National Health Ministry issued a health alert after confirming several cases of typhoid fever, marking the disease's reappearance after over 20 years. Authorities are also investigating a possible related death. The alert aims to raise awareness about the infectious disease, its transmission, and prevention measures.

An outbreak has been reported in Ciudadela, in the municipality of Tres de Febrero on the outskirts of the City of Buenos Aires, with ten confirmed cases at the local Ramón Carrillo Hospital, while three others are under study. In addition, the death of a woman on April 17 with symptoms consistent with the disease is under investigation, since she was the mother of two affected patients.

Officials suspect the infection source is a contaminated water tank supplying two neighboring buildings, which use well water instead of mains water. An epidemiological investigation has been launched to identify more cases and control the outbreak. The last such outbreak in the country was in 2004.

“It could have been by drinking the water directly or by using it to brush their teeth or wash their food,” Leticia Ceriani, Undersecretary of Strategic Planning of the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, told Infobae.

Typhoid fever is a serious bacterial infection caused by Salmonella Typhi, which spreads through the fecal-oral route, typically via contaminated food or water. The bacteria invade the bloodstream and intestinal tract, leading to symptoms like high fever (39-40°C), headache, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes diarrhea, constipation, or a rash called “pink spots.”

Without timely treatment, it can cause severe complications and death. Diagnosis is confirmed through blood or stool cultures. Asymptomatic carriers can unknowingly spread the bacteria, posing a transmission risk if hygiene is poor. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications.