Youth Mobility Scheme for Uruguayan and British citizens starting 2025

The Youth Mobility poster; Uruguay was the first country in South America to join the program

In 2025, 500 British and 500 Uruguayan nationals aged 18 to 30 years old will be able to experience life and culture in each other’s country for up to 2 years, as established in the agreement that came into effect in both countries on 31 January 2024.

Uruguayan citizens who would like to travel to the UK under this scheme need to apply for a Youth Mobility Scheme (YMS) visa. British citizens who would like to travel to Uruguay should apply for a Working Holiday temporary residency.

The scheme desires to foster close relations between British and Uruguayan nationals, intending to promote and facilitate access to opportunities that enable youth to gain a better understanding of the other participant’s culture, society, and languages through travel, work, and life experience abroad.

This is the first YMS between the UK and a South American Country. The agreement was signed in August 2023 at the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the visit of FCDO Minister for the Americas and Caribbean David Rutley MP to Uruguay.

UK has YMS agreements in place with Andorra, Australia, Canada, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Iceland, Japan, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, Taiwan and Uruguay.

Uruguay has Working Holiday programs with Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, and United Kingdom.

Find below information about the scheme and how to apply, for British and Uruguayan nationals.

Information for British nationals

British citizens interested in applying for a Working Holiday temporary residency must attend the Uruguayan Consulate in London and submit the following documents:

- valid passport in good condition, with an expiry date at least one year in the future

- a medical certificate from the country of residence where it states that you do not have medical conditions that would make it impossible for you to reside in Uruguay

- evidence of a Police Certificate from the country of origin and from any country that you have lived in for the past 5 years. This should be apostilled or legalised, whichever is - - - - appropriate. In the UK you can apply for this at: http://www.gov.uk/copy-of-police-records. The six must have been issued within the 6 months prior to the filing of the application

- documents that demonstrate that they have sufficient financial resources to meet their needs (such as salary payslips, bank statements, pensions, etc.) issued within 30 days of the application date

- declaration of the intended time they will remain in Uruguay, which will be up to 2 years

- apostille or legalized birth certificate (whichever is the case, if the person was born outside the UK) and translated (by a certified Uruguayan translator, by Consul or by consular - - intervention, depending on the case) will be required in Uruguay in order to obtain the Uruguayan National Identity card

Once the documentation is submitted, the Consulate will inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ International Migration Direction, which will notify the National Migration Office.

A decision will be made within a maximum of 15 working days.

If the application is successful, the Consulate will let you will know. You will then need to enter Uruguay within 180 days from the notification day. If you need a visa, the Consulate will issue a tourist visa without consulting with the National Migration Office, referring to the temporary residency granted.

Once you are in Uruguay, you will need to go in person to the National Migration Office and the National Civil Identification Office to apply for the National Identity card and pay the required fees. If youneed more information, please contact the Uruguayan Consulate or Uruguayan Embassy: cdlondres@mrree.gub.uy or urureinounido@mree.gub.uy, or call: +44 (0)207 584 4200

Information for Uruguayan nationals:

Applications to the Youth Mobility Scheme are online. You can apply from any country in the world, except from the UK

- you can apply if you are a Uruguayan National aged 18-30 years old and hold a Uruguayan passport

- you can spend up to 2 years in the UK, with multiple entries

- you can work but it is not compulsory. You can travel, study short courses or volunteer

- you do not need any language, job or skill requirements

- you must apply for a visa and pay the Immigration Health Surcharge

- you need to demonstrate you have the equivalent to £2,530 in a bank account for at least the past 28 days before applying

- you need to get a Criminal Record Certificate. Please request it for Consulate- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, not the British Embassy

- you cannot apply if you have any dependants living with you or who are financially dependent on you at the time of application

. you must not have not previously taken part in the scheme

Applicants will usually get a decision on their visa within 3 weeks.

For more information, please go to Youth Mobility Scheme visa: Overview - GOV.UK or contact: public.enquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk.