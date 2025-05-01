Paraguayan President to attend new Pope's enthronement

1st Thursday, May 2025 - 09:41 UTC Full article

Currently in the United States, Peña is due back in Asunción on May 5 before going to the Vatican

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, who prioritized other international engagements over Pope Francis' funeral, will be attending the enthronement of the Argentine pontiff's successor, Senator Derlis Maidana confirmed Wednesday. Peña, currently on a US tour until May 5, 2025, took heavy flak for his absence at the memorial of the first-ever South American head of the Catholic Church.

Maidana said in a radio interview that he spoke with Peña, who told him that he would go to the Vatican for the enthronement of the new Pope. The lawmaker also defended Peña's decision to skip the funeral due to other commitments, recalling that Peña's first official trip was to the Vatican.

Peña is currently in the United States, where he received a distinction from the Jewish community and plans to hold meetings with banking businessmen.

Paraguay was represented at Francis' funeral by Lower House Speaker Raúl Latorre and his family.

The conclave to choose the new Pope will convene on May 7, so Peña will return to Asunción before going to the Vatican for the new pontiff's enthronement.

In addition, Peña signed Decree No. 3813/2025 to rationalize public spending for the 2026 budget and the 2026-2028 multiannual budget. It bans salary increases (except for legal minimum wage adjustments), restricts new positions except for teachers and security personnel, and prohibits superfluous expenses like floral arrangements, catering, and celebrations. The decree prioritizes health, education, security, and efficient resource allocation, aligning expenditures with fiscal deficit limits and actual financing capacity.